FIRST ALERT: Rain coming to an end tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The severe threat has come to an end across the northern half of Alabama, but rain will linger through the early evening. So, if you’re heading to any Christmas parades or trying to knock out some shopping, make sure you have the umbrella and rain jacket in tow.

Our Next Big Thing is the strong cold front moving across the Southeast that will usher in another dose of chilly air into our area. Blustery winds will remain in effect through the overnight hours, but they should subside for Sunday. Nevertheless, with a lingering breeze, we have a FIRST ALERT for wind chills in the 30s for your Saturday evening plans. So, trade in the rain gear for the warm coat again! Overnight, temperatures will still drop into the 30s for Sunday morning with temperatures even possibly a few degrees colder early Monday. By then, we likely will need to monitor for any frost or freeze threat, so not a bad idea to make cold weather preps before heading to bed the next couple of nights.

Sunday will shape up to be a much quieter day weather-wise, a trend that will carry into next week. Highs will only top out in the 50s tomorrow, but at least we’ll get a welcome dose of abundant sunshine! After Monday morning, a warming trend kicks in that will put highs in the 60s for the start of the week with 70s possible Wednesday and beyond. Expect a mostly sunny sky through mid-week, but moisture will gradually return late in the work week, bringing some more clouds around each day. Any chance of rain should hold off until next weekend, when we could see a return to a more unsettled weather pattern again. For now, we have a FIRST ALERT for the possibility of showers in the forecast for next Saturday and Sunday, though fortunately no immediate concerns for severe weather.

In the meantime, just a little bit longer to deal with the current rain before we dry out and crank up the heater again tonight!

