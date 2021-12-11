A First Alert for gusty winds overnight and the possibility of severe storms Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A severe weather outbreak is occurring this evening across parts of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. A line of rain and storms will evolve out of this region and reach our state by sunrise on Saturday. The severe risk will become more limited as this moves further east, but we still could see damaging straight-line winds, or a few isolated tornadoes. Have ways to get warning information like our WBRC First Alert Weather App. This system will bring rain and wind to most areas. The severe threat should end to the east by 3:00 P.M., as the leading edge of the line moves east. That said, showers could linger as late as 6:00 P.M. as the colder air settles in.

FIRST ALERT to secure Christmas decorations outside because the winds could gust up to 30-35 mph tonight into Saturday. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 9:00 P.M. for several counties along and especially north of I-20. The advisory goes until 1:00 P.M. Saturday. Winds look to be sustained in the 15 to 20 mph range. Windy tonight and early tomorrow and expect falling temperatures from northwest to southeast after the rain arrives. We’ll go from near 70º in the morning to 50s in the afternoon. A First Alert for potential frosty conditions by Sunday morning. Next week, temperatures moderate and the weather looks dry. Be sure to stay with WBRC throughout the overnight and Saturday morning. We will have LIVE updates starting at 5:00 A.M.

