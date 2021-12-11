LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Family survives tornado in Hopkins Co.

By Monica Watkins, Brady Williams and Declan Loftus
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are still working to repair the damage left in the wake of a tornado that passed through Earlington Friday night.

That portion of Friday’s storm destroyed several homes, acres of land and even derailed a train.

“We have multiple houses damaged in this particular area, we have a train derailment that appears to be a result of the tornado,” says Chief Chris Cothran with the Earlington Fire Department.

That train was derailed near Highway 41.

Our crew on scene spotted two cars that were separated from the rest of the train. The engine and rest of the cars stretched about a half mile down the tracks.

Chief Cothran says with cleanup and searches happening around the damage site, taking care of the train will be a long process.

Many people caught in the wreckage say they are grateful to still be alive.

“They say it sounds like a train. It’s a lot worse than a train,” Jesse Johnson who was at the center of a tornado in Earlington, says.

The storm tore his father’s neighborhood just off of Hopkinsville road to shreds.

Johnson says they knew about the storm too late, so they did what they could to protect themselves.

“We were, me and my wife were in the hallway, underneath a mattress. My mom and dad and niece and nephew and her boyfriend were under the kitchen table,” Johnson says.

As the winds roared, those under the table found themselves struck with bits of broken glass and debris, as the front of the house was torn away.

“I know I grabbed my husband’s hand and I told him I loved him and started praying,” says Christy Johnson.

The neighbors who spoke with 14 News say only a few families were in a similar situation, as most had evacuated.

“There were some people and children that were found in a bathtub that were okay,” says Cothran.

Fortunately, most everyone was okay.

“There were some injuries, but it did not appear to be anything life threatening,” Cothran says.

But sometimes the pain felt when the dust settles is far from physical.

“It got real quiet after, and I told everybody, ‘Just wait because it might not be over.’ So we waited a few minutes and then, then we came out,” Jesse Johnson says.

The Johnson’s say they’re not sure what they’ll do next, they’re just glad they can still do it together.

Officials say the cleanup is going to take a long time.

People in the area affected by Friday nights storms are encouraged to reach out to law enforcement if you believe someone is missing.

Chris Tapp with EMA in Hopkins Co. says people can call 270-825-5024 to locate family members in the affected area.

Tapp also says this service will be available all day, but it should not be used to report a missing person.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia
Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years
Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78

Latest News

One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms
Thirty-one-year-old Joe Cocco leaves behind a wife and two young girls who will now face...
Columbia husband and father falls putting up Christmas lights and dies
No word on when the road will reopen.
Road closed in area of Shelby Co. due to large tree down
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Operation Merry Christmas