LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers report more submitted tips in 2021

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Alabama report an increase in the number of tip callers this year.

Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers said they usually get about 75 good tip calls per month, but this year they are getting about 120 per month.

Garrett said the increase is good and helps solve many of the cases they see, but they need more.

Small details like partial tag numbers, first names, or even outfit descriptions can help investigators. Garrett said it is a community effort to combat crime and the more information they get from the community, the faster they can solve the case.

The program has been running said 1997, and Garrett said they have never had someone exposed who wanted to remain anonymous.

“We make it a point that when you call, you receive a code,” Garrett said. “We never ask for your name, never your number. we never write down anything about you. We only want the information pertaining to that crime.”

Birmingham Police said earlier this week, because of a community tip, they were able to make an arrest in the murder of 17-year-old David Desmond, who was found shot to death Sunday night.

Click here for more on how to submit information to Crime Stoppers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County
Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia
Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years
Judge Nakita Blocton removed from the bench effective immediately
Jefferson County Judge removed from the bench effectively immediately
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dora
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dora

Latest News

Crime Stoppers helps confiscate guns from schools
Crime Stoppers helps confiscate guns from schools
FedEx responds to arrest over packages dumped in ravine
FedEx responds to arrest over packages dumped in ravine
Changes are underway to speed up the delivery process at the FedEx facility in Bessemer that's...
UPDATE: FedEx working to speed up operations at Bessemer facility plagued with delays
Ethan Hill holds "Packing Party" for items donated to homeless
Ethan Hill holds "Packing Party" for items donated to homeless