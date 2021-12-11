Central Alabama Crime Stoppers report more submitted tips in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Alabama report an increase in the number of tip callers this year.

Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crime Stoppers said they usually get about 75 good tip calls per month, but this year they are getting about 120 per month.

Garrett said the increase is good and helps solve many of the cases they see, but they need more.

Small details like partial tag numbers, first names, or even outfit descriptions can help investigators. Garrett said it is a community effort to combat crime and the more information they get from the community, the faster they can solve the case.

The program has been running said 1997, and Garrett said they have never had someone exposed who wanted to remain anonymous.

“We make it a point that when you call, you receive a code,” Garrett said. “We never ask for your name, never your number. we never write down anything about you. We only want the information pertaining to that crime.”

Birmingham Police said earlier this week, because of a community tip, they were able to make an arrest in the murder of 17-year-old David Desmond, who was found shot to death Sunday night.

Click here for more on how to submit information to Crime Stoppers.

