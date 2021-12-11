Bats removed from Shades Valley High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools Superintendent confirmed crews found bats inside the walls of Shades Valley High School.

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said a company removed the bats and the school is being thoroughly cleaned.

This is the letter Dr. Gonsoulin sent to parents:

Shades Valley High School and JCIB Family,

We wanted to inform you about a situation and our response to it.

Recently bats were discovered on the Shades Valley campus. Most were confined inside the walls and an independent company removed the majority of them.

However, since our initial mitigation efforts, a few have reappeared. I want to stress these are isolated incidents and we believe our mitigation efforts are working. If a bat is discovered we immediately have the company come back and remove it. Our custodians are also cleaning on a regular basis. We also have a third-party cleaning company on contract and available to provide additional support should it become necessary. We do not believe there is any danger to students, faculty, or staff.

As many of you are aware the fine arts night, originally scheduled for Thursday, was postponed. That was to allow us time to remove bats from the theater. We hope to reschedule soon.

I again want to stress we are on top of this situation. The school administration and I are more than willing to discuss any concerns.

Sincerely,

Dr. Walter Gonsoulin

Superintendent

