Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Cleburne Co.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dadeville woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Cleburne County

State Troopers say Kimberly D. Sims, 42, was raveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 when the 2002 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Michael Thompson, 53, of Thomaston, Georgia.

Sims was taken to UAB Hospital where died from her injuries.

The crash happened near the 194 mile marker, approximately three miles west of Heflin.

