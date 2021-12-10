LawCall
Winston Co. family pleads for answers after loved ones murdered two decades ago

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WINSTON COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) -“I miss mom and dad so much,” Melinda Thrasher Haynes, the couple’s daughter said. The wounds are still fresh for her. Time hasn’t healed them yet after someone shot and killed her parents, Elmer and Joette Thrasher, in December 2001 at their home just off a busy Highway 195. Melinda tells us her parents were very giving people.

“I’m been praying every day, thinking about them,” Haynes said.

WBRC was at the scene in 2001. At the time, the living room window was covered with plastic after investigators say the killer approached the house from the outside and opened fire with a shotgun hitting Mrs. Thrasher in the head. The sheriff’s office says the killer then went around the house and through the carport before shooting Mr. Thrasher in the chest.

Deputies were first alerted to the situation after they received an open 9-11 call. When they tried calling back the line was busy. Two decades later, a memorial now sits outside the Thrasher’s home. Their son-in-law believes someone knows what happened. He says they owned a furniture store and service station. He feels that’s why they were targeted.

“This that happened to them was just hate and robbery because somebody thought they just had a large amount of cash,” Patrick Haynes said.

We’re told several investigations have taken place over the years with no result. Despite that, the family is not giving up the search for justice.

“I know, God knows who did it and God will punish them,” Melinda said.

If you have any information, the family and investigators are pleading that you come forward. Even if it’s a small piece of information. That info could help solve this 20-year-old mystery.

If you have any information, please call the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 489-2115.

