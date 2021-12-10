UAB Physician doesn’t embrace opinion piece On COVID And SEC football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) -The online publication of The Hill contains an opinion piece, essentially declaring there were no COVID outbreaks this fall from SEC football games. One prominent member of the staff at UAB isn’t ready to embrace that notion just yet.

The article is the work of three contributing writers, an opinion piece that more or less says we got through 98 home games without a major outbreak. The writers wrote that based on their research. weekly COVID rates suggested there were no surges or outbreaks through ‘98 home games’ this fall in the SEC and that includes tailgating events. The contributors also said their findings were consistent with a ‘recent JAMA study.’

UAB Infectious Disease expert Dr. Mike Saag read the article, digested it and is of the view that we are not there yet.

“There is pretty good evidence there was no major super spreader that occurred in a college football stadium I am aware of, so I think that is fair to say. However, the only way to truly know there wasn’t a spread at a large event like this would be to do a pre post analysis following people who attended these events and we don’t have that, so I think we need to be careful about drawing that conclusion,” said Dr. Saag.

The real tale of the tape, he says, will occur in a few weeks during Christmas after families visit one another.

“We can’t declare victory over this virus at this point in time. We still have ways to go and what I’m concerned about the bump we’re seeing post-Thanksgiving, maybe a small surge after Christmas, New Year’s celebrations happen,” said Dr. Saag.

Either way this could be an encouraging sign; this week the CDC reported more than 200 million people in this country have been vaccinated.

