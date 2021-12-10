Showers and storms to start the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it to Friday, congrats! Today is expected to be a warm day. We have some patchy fog we are watching in our area. As of 4 am it wasn’t widespread or too dense, but we will keep an eye on it.

Temperature readings this morning are unseasonably warm. Our morning temp in Birmingham, for example, is at 58-degrees…and a normal high temp for this time of the year is 58—to put it in perspective.

AccuTrack Radar this morning shows a few light to moderate showers, and patchy drizzle in some areas. It doesn’t take much moisture at all to create slick roadways, as the oil rises to the surface. Be careful out there with patchy fog and slick spots on your morning drive.

The Next 24 Hours is shaping up to be just like our weather team has been talking about, with scattered showers and isolated storms today.

Our temps at noontime are showing upper 60s to mid 70s…with highs today likely reaching 74-degrees in Birmingham…72 into Anniston…75 for Tuscaloosa…and 60s for northeast Alabama.

The Next Big Thing shows a line of showers and storms moving into our northwestern counties between 5-to-7am Saturday…into Birmingham and surrounding areas around 9am.

Even after the main line of heavier rain and storms move through, some moderate showers are expected to be with us through tomorrow afternoon.

Most of the rain should be out of our area by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The Nation’s Storm Prediction Center shows the greatest risk of severe storms in Alabama to be in our northwestern counties, but all of us are at least in a marginal risk of seeing strong winds, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado on Saturday.

Rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches could fall Saturday as well.

Our First Alert extended forecast shows clearing skies on Sunday, with morning temps averaging in the mid-30s…and highs of only about 57-degrees Sunday afternoon.

We see a mild warming trend in the works for Monday through Thursday of next week with morning temps warming into the low 50s and highs into the low 70s as early as Wednesday and into Thursday.

I hope you have a great weekend! Let’s just be weather aware tonight into Saturday. You can get free weather alerts for your area by downloading our WBRC First Alert weather app.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.