Police talk Christmas parade safety

Authorities with the Pelham Police Department said there are a few things you can do to make sure you stay safe in a crowd.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After police said a man drove through a Christmas parade in Hayden earlier this week, Pelham Police are taking extra precautions for their upcoming holiday parade.

“We want to make sure everybody feels comfortable and safe,” Pelham Police Lt. James Carter said. “I think we have taken the time to make sure that the route is the safest and most appealing.”

Carter said they’ll have more than 90 officers working the parade.

“I think every officer that is off duty is coming in to help out with this,” he said. “We have several units that will be available. Our bicycle unit is going to be out. We have officers going to be stationed throughout the route site. We have officers in the parade, so there will be plenty of police presence.”

He said they will also be blocking off roads and intersections near the parade with police barricades.

“It’s going to be in one of the busiest districts we’ve got because of all the restaurants available,” Carter said.

Carter said there are a few things you can do to make sure you stay safe in a crowd. First, get to the parade early. This will help you be better aware of your surroundings. Carter also said taking extra steps before you leave the house can help, just in case you get separated from your other family members.

“When you are out with your family, take pictures of your kids,” Carter said. “That picture can be sent to all the officers and firemen that are working there. We have a lot of success by doing that.”

He’s also asking all parade goers to call or find an officer if you see anything suspicious.

“If you do see something out of the ordinary, give us a call,” Carter said. “Talk to us. Let us know what you see.”

Police said the parade starts at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday night and it will kick off right off of Amphitheater Road. But, Carter said to stick around and there will be a Christmas tree lighting right after at the Civic Complex.

