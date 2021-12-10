LawCall
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dora

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed...
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dora on Thursday.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Dora on Thursday.

Authorities say this happened on Highway 78 near the Green Top Cafe. So far, no word on what caused this incident. The victim has not been identified.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

