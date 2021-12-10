Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78

JEFFERSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman walking along Hwy 78 was killed Friday evening when she was struck by multiple vehicles.

It happened shortly before 6:00 a.m. near Crestview Rd near Dora.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team

