McDonald’s and gospel greats deliver $50,000 worth of gifts to Ronald McDonald House families

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Dale Thornton teamed up with Pastor Mike Jr. Thursday to surprise families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama with gifts from their wish lists.

Pastor Mike Jr. is one of five 2021 McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour artists delivering surprises at Ronald McDonald Houses around the country for a total of $50,000 worth of gifts. Others include Yolanda Adams, Kurt Carr, James Fortune, Stephanie Summers, The Walls Group and Brian Courtney Williams.

“The holidays can be a struggle for some families, especially those with sick children,” said Katherine Estes Billmeier, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. “McDonald’s and the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour are a beacon of hope in a time of need, providing our families with comfort and hope, and we are so grateful.”

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Dale Thornton and Pastor Mike Jr. delivered the $10,000 check in Birmingham.

The deliveries were an extension of the McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour Holiday Experience. The virtual Holiday Experience will air Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. CT on BET Network’s YouTube channel.

Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. visits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama for a surprise Holiday gift delivery.
Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. visits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama for a surprise Holiday gift delivery.(McDonald's USA)

Award-winning gospel artist Pastor Mike Jr. visits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama for a surprise Holiday gift delivery.(McDonald's USA)

The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration® Gospel Tour has raised nearly $1.1M for the Ronald McDonald House Charities® to help families remain close to their children as they undergo necessary treatment.

