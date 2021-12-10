LawCall
Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Police said a man drove a limo through fences at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday in order to steal a jet and fly to Area 51.

The man told police that he wanted to go look at aliens.

Area 51, located in Nevada, is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force. Conspiracy theorists, however, believe it’s the place where the government hides aliens and UFOs.

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats.

They said they found a product that looked like an explosive device when they searched his car.

The suspect was arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

According to CNN, the law firm he claims to represent him denied working with him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

