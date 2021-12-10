Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett is leaving.
The Hoover Bucs tweeted Friday morning Niblett is headed to a start-up program in Gainesville, Georgia.
Niblett coached the Bucs for 14 years.
Hoover High School has six state championships and more than 170 wins under Niblett.
WBRC will have more on this story as we get more information.
