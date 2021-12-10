LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett leaving after 14 years

Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia
Josh Niblett is headed to Georgia(Hoover Football Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School Football Coach Josh Niblett is leaving.

The Hoover Bucs tweeted Friday morning Niblett is headed to a start-up program in Gainesville, Georgia.

Niblett coached the Bucs for 14 years.

Hoover High School has six state championships and more than 170 wins under Niblett.

WBRC will have more on this story as we get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Former Trussville restaurant workers still looking for back pay
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dora
Pedestrian struck and killed in Dora
Saturday storm timing.
A First Alert for more showers overnight, fog, and the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Employees accuse Imperio Steakhouse & Grill of not paying them, business responds

Latest News

Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78
Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles, killed on Hwy 78
The free open house is tonight from 4pm-7pm.
Bryant Museum hosts open house for Christmas
Body found in submerged vehicle in Tuscaloosa Co.
Body found in submerged vehicle in Tuscaloosa Co.
More LPS remote learners failed classes than their in-person counterparts, but some parents...
Shelby Elementary closed due to power outage; students working remotely