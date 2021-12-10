Heart Gallery Alabama: Jimmorion & Jhasedon

Jimmorion, born May 2014, is a sweet and silly boy. He likes to play outside and go to Chuck E. Cheese. He likes school and his favorite subject is reading.

Jhasedon, born May 2014, is a sweet boy who likes to play outside. He does well in school and his favorite subject is math. If he could plan a day to do whatever he would like, he would like to visit the zoo.

He and his brother would benefit from a home with no other children that is very structured and stable.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

