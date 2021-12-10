A First Alert for more showers overnight, fog, and the possibility of strong to severe storms on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Scattered areas of rain will continue to impact our area overnight and it’s possible we could hear a rumble of thunder as milder air returns. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s overnight. Lingering showers will be possible Friday morning, along with areas of patchy dense fog. Allow extra drive time to account for the possible showers and fog.

Friday is shaping up to be very warm across the Southeast. Southerly winds will continue to bring in warm and muggy air across our area. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s, with a mostly cloudy sky. With plenty of moisture around, we can’t rule out a few widely scattered showers, or an isolated storm.

Our next big thing is the chance to see strong and possibly severe storms Saturday morning. A cold front will develop and move into the Southeast late Friday night. This will send a line of rain and storms Southeast, reaching northwest areas as early as 2:00 A.M. Saturday. The line will continue moving east, reaching places like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Gadsden by late morning. We can’t rule out a severe storm capable of producing damaging straight-line winds or an isolated/brief tornado. This won’t be a First Alert Weather Day type of setup, but we need to be weather alert, just in case a warning is issued. Have a way to receive severe weather alerts like our WBRC First Alert Weather App and be weather ready Saturday morning. The strong storm risk should end to the southeast by mid-afternoon, although showers may linger as late as 5:00 or 6:00 P.M.

Big improvements on Sunday and cooler, with sunshine. The weather for next week looks incredible, with sunshine and daytime temps warming to near 70º by midweek. Be sure to join us for more updates on the timing after football tonight.

