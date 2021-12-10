Bryce Young wins Davey O’Brien Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just one day after winning SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Alabama star Bryce Young won another big award on Thursday night.

Quarterback Bryce Young took home the Davey O’Brien award, given to the top college quarterback in the country. Young has thrown for 4,322 yards this season, with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions. This is the second year in a row that an Alabama football player has won the O’Brien award. Mac Jones won the honor in 2020.

Young is still a candidate for the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy.

