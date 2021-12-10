LawCall
Bryant Museum hosts open house for Christmas

The free open house is tonight from 4pm-7pm.
The free open house is tonight from 4pm-7pm.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the holiday season at the Paul W. Bryant Museum. The museum is hosting its annual Christmas Open House. It comes a year after the event was cancelled because of COVID.

Bryant Museum Director Olivia Arnold called the open house a great way for families and children to celebrate Christmas. The event is free to the public. They’ll have cookie decorating and other activities in the lobby. Games for kids and adults will be played in the exhibit hall and Christmas music will play throughout the museum.

The Christmas Open House at the Bryant Museum is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight.
The Christmas Open House at the Bryant Museum is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight.(WBRC)

The open house also allows a group of people who may not usually visit the museum to check it out. “A lot of times, especially if we do stuff with kids with parents who are looking for stuff to do with their kids, people who wouldn’t normally come to the museum will actually come and visit and then they’ll find out that the museum isn’t what they expected to be at all. A lot of times they’ll continue to come back. And this is the type of opportunity to introduce ourselves to people who would not normally come in on their own,” Arnold told WBRC.

The museum souvenir shop will also be open during the event for holiday shopping. The Christmas Open House at the Bryant Museum is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. tonight.

