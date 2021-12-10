Body in vehicle submerged in Tuscaloosa Co. creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities confirmed a person died when a car went into the water Friday morning. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews assisted with pulling the car out of the water around 5:30 a.m.

WBRC confirmed this happened at Holly Springs Road at Carolls Creek off Highway 43 North. Divers and crews were searching the area. No word on how the accident happened.

