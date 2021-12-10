LawCall
Body in vehicle submerged in Tuscaloosa Co. creek

Body found in submerged vehicle in Tuscaloosa Co.
Body found in submerged vehicle in Tuscaloosa Co.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County authorities confirmed a person died when a car went into the water Friday morning. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews assisted with pulling the car out of the water around 5:30 a.m.

WBRC confirmed this happened at Holly Springs Road at Carolls Creek off Highway 43 North. Divers and crews were searching the area. No word on how the accident happened.

