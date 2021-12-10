LawCall
5-11 year old’s have low COVID-19 vaccination rate in Alabama

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, only about 6% of 5-11 year old's are vaccinated in...
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, only about 6% of 5-11 year old's are vaccinated in the state.(WDAM)
By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to COVID vaccinations of five to 11-year old’s, Alabama is not doing a very good job. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, only about 6% of that age group is vaccinated in the state. The Kaiser Family Foundation is a policy and advocate for family as non-profit. It’ ranks Alabama as 47 in the country when it comes to vaccinating five to 11-year old’s.

The Kaiser Foundation found the national average for that age group is almost 17%. Vaccination rates are higher in the Northern states. The news of the low vaccination rate is disappointing for the Alabama Department of Public Health Department. Dr. Karen Landers, who is a pediatrician, said vaccines are available, safe and effective. Landers said some of the state’s larger counties are seeing higher rates for vaccinations, such as Jefferson County at 10% and Madison County at 14%. But Landers and other pediatricians want to see those numbers go up, and are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

“We absolutely encourage parents to talk to your doctor, to you pediatrician about this. Please protect your child’s health. This will help us keep kids healthy and safe but also in school,” Landers said.

Some Alabama doctors are worried about the Omicron variant and children. South Africa is seeing a surge of hospitalizations due to the spread of the very contagious Omicron variant. Dr. David Kimberlin of Children’s of Alabama said COVID is the eighth leading cause of death among children.

