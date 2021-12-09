LawCall
Worlds of Work giving students in East Alabama ideas for career choices

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, East Alabama Works spoke to educators about Worlds of Work, an interactive event that give students a hands on look at future career options.

It highlights a wide range of careers in nine different areas to prepare students for life after they leave the classroom.

“From healthcare to media and marketing and communications,” said Carl Brady, East Alabama Works Workforce Manager. “We’ve got transportation, distribution and logistics. We’re going to have public safety, education and training. We need teachers we need people to work in the education field.”

Career options like these are why superintendents like Dr. Michelle Eller believes in Worlds of Work giving students a first hand look in the job industry.

“We can talk to students about careers,” says Dr. Eller. “We can bring in guest speakers about careers. But there is just something to be said when they are with that actual business industry leader. They’re doing that hands on simulation of that career. It sparks an interest in things they may not know existed.”

The idea is to give students in college and as young as eighth graders tools to determine which career path is right for them. Regional career coach Tommy Wood thinks this exposure is great.

“If they are looking at a career we try to find some courses,” says Wood. “Maybe a career tech center that through their high school years they can get some experience doing that. A lot of them don’t want to move off after high school. They find out that just down the road there may be some careers again are high tech jobs. They pay well.”

The Worlds of Work event kicks off in March 2022 in East Alabama. It’ll be the first one in person since 2019 and 8,000 students are expected to attend.

To learn more, click here.

