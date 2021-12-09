LawCall
Woman dies 1 month after crash on I-59/20

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has died at UAB Hospital a month after a crash on I-59/20.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Keisha Camille Underwood of Fairfield. She was 52.

On November 8, 2021 Underwood was a passenger in a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 59/20 near Arkadelphia Road.  The driver hit the rear of a disabled vehicle that was stopped in a southbound lane. 

Underwood was taken to UAB Hospital where she died Thursday morning.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

