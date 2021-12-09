University Of Alabama law students donate kidneys

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -Three University of Alabama law students did a remarkable thing; they literally gave a part of themselves so others could live.

This story comes down to this; three law students, three kidneys, three recipients got a second chance at life.

Angelica Mamami, Katrina Smith and Ryne Smith donated a kidney.

“I always felt if I can have an opportunity to help someone else and I will,” said Mamami.

It’s fair to say the students are ‘guilty’ of doing a good deed.

“I learned about how many people need a kidney and the impact it can have on someone’s life,” said Ryne Smith.

“If I can give up two weeks of my life to extend someone else’s life 10, 20 years,” said Katrina Smith.

The three just felt inspired on their own to make a difference, and so they checked out the University of Alabama Kidney Center in Birmingham. The rest is history; Angelica, Katrina and Ryne had their surgeries months ago and admitted it took awhile to bounce back, but they have no regrets.

“Would do it a million times over again,” said Katrina Smith.

The latest statistics from the kidney center show more than 2,200 Alabamians need a kidney transplant.

“Occasionally I’ll look down and see the scars I would almost forget it even happened,” said Mamami.

Kidneys donated, lives changed and not just the lives of those who received the new organ. Ryne Smith, for example, says he’ll never be the same.

“Yes, it will make us better people,” said Ryne Smith.

Each year fewer than 200 kidney transplants come from donors who are not related to the recipients.

