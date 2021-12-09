UAB Hospital employees give more than 300 bicycles to Birmingham-area children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, UAB Hospital employees gathered to celebrate the 2021 hospital toy drive. The employees donated a hospital-record 321 bicycles and hundreds of toys for Birmingham-area children.

Since 2011, UAB Hospital has partnered with the Salvation Army to become contributors to its Angel Tree Program by encouraging employees to donate new unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

“Our first focus on bikes started a few years ago with around 75 donated by employees of every level, and last year despite the pandemic, we were able to provide more than 300 bikes and scooters, topping that with 321 bikes this year,” said Donita White, manager of guest services at UAB Hospital.

Along with the Salvation Army, UAB will be providing gifts for 1,277 families in the Greater-Birmingham area.

