Thousands of dollars left for Jefferson County residents who need heat assistance this winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity going out of business, other local programs are stepping in to continue offering Jefferson County residents heat assistance this winter.

“This program is absolutely essential,” Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Development Director Maggie Bell said.

Jefferson County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is still helping families this year. It’s just under new leadership after alleged financial mismanagement at the JCCEO.

“It’s around 8,000 families in Jefferson County that are impacted by this grant,” Bell said.

You can now apply through the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama. They run LIHEAP grants for six other counties, and they are now also in charge of Jefferson County.

“We have until December 31st to spend the 1.3 million dollars,” Bell said. “If families don’t take advantage of this program, then we will lose that funding.”

Bell said she worries Jefferson County families won’t apply because they don’t know the program is still open. So far, she said only about $100,000 of the $1.3M has been given out.

“If you fall at or below 150% of that poverty level, you qualify for assistance,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for families who have low incomes or maybe have been laid off, to be able to use this money, pay their light bill, and maybe what you are used to paying on your light bill can go to Christmas gifts for your family.”

Bell said they hope to process around 200 claims each day. She said they hope to take over more JCCEO programs with approval from the state.

“We hope long term that there is maybe an opportunity for us to maybe take over more of those programs next year,” Bell said. “Like the rental assistance, food assistance, and other things JCCEO is known for doing in the community.”

The Northeast Alabama Community Action agency was also able to temporarily hire 11 workers from the JCCEO who usually help process these LIHEAP payments until applications close at the end of the month. They are waiting on more information from the state to see if they can continue employing them full time.

If you qualify for LIHEAP, there are three main ways to apply.

Download the application from this website, pick one up at the Birmingham office location starting Wednesday, Dec. 8, or submit one via the agency’s mobile app, called LITT LITE. The mobile app will only be open through Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Completed application packets must be dropped off at the Birmingham location or emailed to communityactionagency@caaneal.org.

Applicants should only submit one application on behalf of their household. Applicants are only eligible for one award for this period. Those who previously applied for assistance to the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity should submit a new application to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama. Submitting multiple applications to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama will delay your application and award.

Contact Information and Location:

Email: communityactionagency@caaneal.org

Phone Number: 256-899-8760

Website: www.caaneal.org/liheap

Birmingham Location: Serving You Ministries (Monday- Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. starting on Wednesday, Dec. 8): 6523 1st Avenue N, Birmingham, AL 35206

Facebook: www.facebook.com/caaneal

All households must fall at or below 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Required Documentation:

• Social Security cards for all household members

• Current photo ID for applicant

• Proof of income for previous month for all household members over 18

The agency uses pay date from check stubs. Be sure to bring all stubs from the calendar month. For example, if you are filling out an application in December, income should be from November. Note: if any household member is over 18 and had no income the previous month, a Declaration of Household income form (included in the application packet) must be completed.

Household members who receive any type of monthly Social Security payment may present 2021 Social Security letter as proof of income.

• Current utility bill

• For Section 8/HUD or income-based housing, a current copy of the utility allowance.

• Utility allowances may be obtained from the Housing Authority or listed on your current lease.

• Medical documentation for all claimed illness or conditions that are weather-related, only if requested.

The LIHEAP program provides emergency assistance with home heating and cooling bills for qualified residents, including low-income families with children, people with disabilities and the elderly. LIHEAP is funded through an allocation to the state by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For the longer term, ADECA is developing a solicitation for applications to identify an eligible entity for administration of LIHEAP and its other programs that aid low-income Jefferson County residents. ADECA will issue the solicitation in the coming weeks.

