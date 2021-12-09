LawCall
Sweet treats for healthcare heroes at Shelby Baptist

Shelby Baptist volunteers deliver Christmas cheer & brownies to staff
Shelby Baptist volunteers deliver Christmas cheer & brownies to staff(Shelby County Baptist)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The healthcare heroes at Shelby Baptist enjoyed a sweet treat from the hospital volunteers on National Brownie Day.

Shelby Baptist leaders said, “Our volunteers brighten the days of our healthcare heroes and delivered brownies to our staff. They were dressed in Christmas attire and brought plenty of smiles throughout the hospital!”

“As our staff continues to give great care to our community, we are so grateful for how the community returns their love and support as evidenced by our amazing group of volunteers. Through the giving of their time and with their positive spirits, they are the true reflection of what this time of year is all about,” Daniel Listi, CEO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center said.

