Squadron passing around presents, not basketballs Wednesday night

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron took a break from their busy homestand to help the Pratt Community Wednesday night.

The team partnered with other local organizations including Pratt Six and Angel Toy Drive to present gifts to children affected by violet crime.

Point guard, Joe Young, says it’s important for the team to give back.

“Especially for our youth and I feel like our youth is the most important you know they’re the upcoming and the future for this world,” Young said.

The G-league athlete added he’ll continue to help children in Birmingham year-round.

