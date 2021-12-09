LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s ‘Athlete of the Year’

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.
The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.(Time Magazine, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time Magazine has named Simone Biles as “Athlete of the Year.”

The American gymnast withdrew from several Olympic events due to mental health.

At the time, Biles said she had “the twisties,” a block where her mind and body weren’t in sync during her routine.

The 24-year-old cheered on her team from the sidelines instead of risking injury.

She still ended the Olympics with two medals, a team silver and a bronze in balance beam.

This year, Biles also spoke out about being sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Other athletes say her decision to discuss her challenges openly showed the world that athletes are humans, too.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Edwards Lake Road
64-year-old man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking
More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.
Gardendale man says FedEx packages have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade in Blount County
Ricardo Villarreal has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of 2 Alabama men.
One arrested, another wanted in murders of Alabama men who traveled to California
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later

Latest News

FILE - Richard Bensinger, left, who is advising unionization efforts, along with baristas Casey...
Starbucks workers vote to unionize in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit
Bessemer Police. (Source: WBRC video)
41-year-old Bessemer man killed in shooting
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16
NEW DETAILS: Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later