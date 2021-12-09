LawCall
Sheriff: N Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

A school bus
A school bus(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
(AP) - North Carolina authorities say a high school student has been taken into custody after he was found carrying a rifle with a loaded magazine on a school bus.

According to The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the juvenile student was carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine Wednesday morning.

Wooten says the bus driver called an assistant principal after smelling marijuana on the student.

Wooten says a school resource officer searched the student and found the rifle and marijuana before taking the student into custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

