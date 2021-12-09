Sheriff: N Carolina student was carrying AK-47 on school bus

(AP) - North Carolina authorities say a high school student has been taken into custody after he was found carrying a rifle with a loaded magazine on a school bus.

According to The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the juvenile student was carrying a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine Wednesday morning.

Wooten says the bus driver called an assistant principal after smelling marijuana on the student.

Wooten says a school resource officer searched the student and found the rifle and marijuana before taking the student into custody.

