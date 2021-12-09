School Resource Officers honored for solving Oak Grove school burglaries

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two Jefferson County Schools Resource Officers were honored Thursday during the school board meeting for solving two school burglaries.

School leaders and Jefferson County deputies said throughout the month of November, both Oak Grove High School and Oak Grove Elementary School were burglarized several times and had multiple items stolen from both campuses. The total cash value of the missing items was over $15,000.

The school resource officers for those two campuses, Deputy Kevin Wakefield and Megan Morgan, were able to recover almost all of the items through their extensive detective work.

They used surveillance video to get an image of the vehicle used in the thefts. It was a few days later when Deputy Wakefield spotted the vehicle in public. The driver was not with the car at the time, but Wakefield ran the plate number. During their investigation, the deputies were able to track down the suspect, make an arrest, and recover most of the items.

Jefferson County Schools leaders said, “We are extremely grateful for our school resource officers and our partners at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”

The deputies’ supervisor Lt. Mike House talked about how Wakefield and Morgan worked to solve the case.

