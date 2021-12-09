Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Hunter Enders!

Hunter is a senior at Gadsden City High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is JROTC Battalion Commander, Scholars Bowl Captain, a member of NHS, Beta Club, Key Club, and the Cross Country Team. Outside of school, he gives back to his church, FCA and volunteer activities. He is a model student who always gives 100 percent.

Hunter, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

