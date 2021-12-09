LawCall
Rising Star: Hunter Enders

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Hunter Enders!

Hunter is a senior at Gadsden City High School with a 4.0 GPA. He is JROTC Battalion Commander, Scholars Bowl Captain, a member of NHS, Beta Club, Key Club, and the Cross Country Team. Outside of school, he gives back to his church, FCA and volunteer activities. He is a model student who always gives 100 percent.

Hunter, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

