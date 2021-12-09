LawCall
One person injured after shooting in West Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a person was shot in West Birmingham.

Authorities say this happened in the 3100 block of Cedar Avenue. Police say the person was taken to a local hospital. So far, no word on how severe the victim’s injuries are, or what led up to this shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made. If you have any information, please call Birmingham Police.

