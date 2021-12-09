LawCall
Northport man arrested for possession of child pornography

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a Northport man after he was accused of possession of child pornography.

33-year-old Chee Wei Tan was arrested after conducting a search of a home in Northport. Tan was charged with 10 counts of possessing material containing a visual depiction of persons younger than 17 involved in obscene acts.

Tan’s bond is set at $150,000.

