Northport man arrested for possession of child pornography

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities have arrested a Northport man after he was accused of possession of child pornography.

33-year-old Chee Wei Tan was arrested after conducting a search of a home in Northport. Tan was charged with 10 counts of possessing material containing a visual depiction of persons younger than 17 involved in obscene acts.

Tan’s bond is set at $150,000.

