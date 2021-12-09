LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

League for Animal Welfare holds adoption event

The League for Animal Welfare is spreading some holiday cheer with operation ‘Home FUR the...
The League for Animal Welfare is spreading some holiday cheer with operation ‘Home FUR the Holidays’. Starting December 10th, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals.
By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The League for Animal Welfare is spreading some holiday cheer with operation ‘Home FUR the Holidays’. Starting December 10th, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals.

The fees usually range anywhere from $60 to $150. This is a chance to donate $5 or more to give these pets a forever home.

Director Heather Wilson says they have been over capacity all year and that’s where the idea came from for the adoption event. They’d like to find homes for all of the animals and make room for new ones that are in need.

Wilson says there are several on their waitlist that have been severely abused or at risk of being euthanized. They are the only no-kill shelter in Calhoun County. Wilson wants to ensure they do their part and save as many animals as possible.

All of the pets will be fully vaccinated. Those who participate in the adoption event early will qualify for an incentive.

“For the first five of each sex of the animal. The first five dogs. The first five female cats. The first five female dogs,” says Wilson. “The first five male dogs and the first five male cats will get a free snip it ticket to the Alabama Spay and neuter clinic. Not only will you get your animal of your choice you will always get that animal spayed and neutered.”

The League of Animal Welfare will have more events throughout December. To find out more, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.
Gardendale man says FedEx packages have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks
Shooting on Edwards Lake Road
64-year-old man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking
Ricardo Villarreal has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of 2 Alabama men.
One arrested, another wanted in murders of Alabama men who traveled to California
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade
Man accused of driving through Christmas parade in Blount County
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

Latest News

Restaurant employees say boss is not paying them
Employees accuse Imperio Steakhouse & Grill of not paying them, business responds
New help for people in need of heating bill assistance
Thousands of dollars left for Jefferson County residents who need heat assistance this winter
Many traveling nurses have already left Alabama
Traveling nurses leave Alabama as health leaders worry about potential winter spike
AAA Alabama will offer a free virtual workshop to help parents and teenagers prepare for...
AAA starting free interactive workshop for parents and teenagers