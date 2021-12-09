League for Animal Welfare holds adoption event

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The League for Animal Welfare is spreading some holiday cheer with operation ‘Home FUR the Holidays’. Starting December 10th, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all animals.

The fees usually range anywhere from $60 to $150. This is a chance to donate $5 or more to give these pets a forever home.

Director Heather Wilson says they have been over capacity all year and that’s where the idea came from for the adoption event. They’d like to find homes for all of the animals and make room for new ones that are in need.

Wilson says there are several on their waitlist that have been severely abused or at risk of being euthanized. They are the only no-kill shelter in Calhoun County. Wilson wants to ensure they do their part and save as many animals as possible.

All of the pets will be fully vaccinated. Those who participate in the adoption event early will qualify for an incentive.

“For the first five of each sex of the animal. The first five dogs. The first five female cats. The first five female dogs,” says Wilson. “The first five male dogs and the first five male cats will get a free snip it ticket to the Alabama Spay and neuter clinic. Not only will you get your animal of your choice you will always get that animal spayed and neutered.”

The League of Animal Welfare will have more events throughout December. To find out more, click here.

