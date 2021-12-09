LawCall
Governor Ivey’s Office offers 10k reward for info on 2018 murder

Police are asking for help solving the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Bozman.
Police are asking for help solving the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Bozman. (Source: Bozman family)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The governor’s office has announced a $10,000 award to help solve the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Deion Bozman.

Bozman was shot and killed while driving on the interstate on October 10, 2018.

The Homewood Police Department, Bozman’s family and Crime Stoppers have been working for years to figure out who is responsible.

“A lot of days, me, my mom, and my sister - we don’t want to get up,” Daun Bozman, Cameron’s mother said in a 2019 interview.

“People talk. Maybe somebody guilty of committing the crime has been talking to somebody, could help me go in a different direction or correct direction in the case,” Sgt. Trent Peoples with the Homewood Police Department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homewood PD at 205-332-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

