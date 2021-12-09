LawCall
First ever Unity Fest held In Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City leaders are holding the inaugural Unity Fest on Thursday at the McDonald Hughes Center.

This is something city officials along with police and fire departments wanted to do for the community. It’s an effort to perhaps come together as one. The first-ever Unity Fest features games, a chili cook-out and that means free food to the public. All are invited.

“This is something we felt like to engage with the community to have a great working relationship with the City of Tuscaloosa and the Community of Tuscaloosa. It’s to come closer is what we’re aiming towards to be able to bring neighborhoods and businesses all together and become one,” said Tuscaloosa Deputy Chief Police Sebo Sanders.

Deputy Chief Sanders says they’re confident this will be a success tonight and could move Unity Fest to different parts of the city moving forward.

