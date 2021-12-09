First Alert for showers developing Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off this morning with some chilly temperatures with most of us in the 30s. Cold spots are in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties where temperatures have dropped near or slightly below freezing. You will need a coat before you walk out the door this morning. I also want to give everyone a first alert for a dense fog advisory for areas along and south of I-20/59. It includes Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Talladega, Clay, and Coosa counties until 9 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Just allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning, and slow down if you encounter dense fog. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some clouds moving across Central Alabama but we remain dry. Plan for increasing clouds throughout the day. We will likely end up mostly cloudy to overcast by this afternoon with temperatures a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph will help us to warm up, and we will also notice a slight increase in the humidity levels too. I think most of us stay dry during the daylight hours, but showers could develop this evening in parts of west Alabama after 5 PM. Plan for showers to increase in coverage after 7 PM and continue into the overnight hours.

First Alert for Wet Weather Tonight: A little disturbance will push through Alabama tonight giving us scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected overnight, but we can’t rule out pockets of heavy rain with some thunder. Thundershowers will push from west to east overnight with rain chances up to 60%. Southerly winds, cloud cover, and showers will keep our temperatures warm overnight with most of us cooling down into the mid to upper 50s. Lingering showers will be possible Friday morning. I can’t rule out some patchy fog too.

Warm Friday: Friday is shaping up to be very warm across the Southeast. Southerly winds will continue to bring in warm and muggy air across our area tomorrow. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. With plenty of moisture around, we can’t rule out some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Bulk of the rain will likely occur early in the day. More showers and storms could develop late Friday across northwest Alabama. If you plan on driving west into parts of Mississippi and Tennessee tomorrow night, please be aware that severe weather could develop in these areas.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see strong and severe storms Saturday morning. A strong cold front will develop and move into the Southeast tomorrow night. An enhanced risk, or a threat level three out of five, has been introduced for parts of eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, west Tennessee, and west Kentucky Friday evening. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible in these locations. A few tornadoes in this region could become strong. A standard slight risk, or a threat level two out of five, has been issued for parts of northwest Alabama Friday night. I think our greatest chance to see strong and severe storms will likely occur after 4 AM Saturday in far northwest Alabama. A line of storms will likely develop and sweep to the southeast Saturday morning across Central Alabama. Main threat will be damaging winds and an isolated threat for a spin-up tornado along the line. Most of us will see heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder, and gusty winds around 20-40 mph. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather updates Saturday as this cold front moves in. I am not expecting a large outbreak of severe storms, but a couple of warnings may be issued. Temperatures ahead of the rain will likely stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan for dropping temperatures Saturday afternoon once the rain moves out. We will likely go from the 70s to the 50s by Saturday evening. Christmas parades scheduled for late Saturday afternoon or evening should be okay, but it will turn cold and breezy with lowering rain chances.

Cool and Sunny Sunday: After we get through Saturday, the upcoming week is looking quiet! Sunday will end up as our coolest day over the next seven to ten days. We will likely wake up with temperatures in the low to mid 30s Sunday morning. We should see plenty of blue sky and sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The remainder of next week will provide us a warming trend with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s.

