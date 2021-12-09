LawCall
FC Birmingham to play for championship Sunday

FC Birmingham, the Magic City’s semi-pro soccer team, will play for the Pioneer Premier League...
FC Birmingham, the Magic City’s semi-pro soccer team, will play for the Pioneer Premier League title Sunday at 4:00 p.m.(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FC Birmingham, the Magic City’s semi-pro soccer team, will play for the Pioneer Premier League title Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

The match will take place at Lawson Field. AFC 615 out of Nashville will come to town for the championship game.

This is FC Birmingham’s first season, after being founded in 2020. If you need tickets for Sunday’s contest, click here.

