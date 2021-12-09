LawCall
ADPH talks 4th vaccine shot and new study about Omicron variant

On Thursday, the FDA approved booster shots for 16-17 year old’s, but Pfizer’s CEO said a 4th shot might be needed after the more studies involving the Omicron variant.
By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New developments are being released in the fight against COVID-19. Thursday, the FDA approved booster shots for 16-17 year old’s, but Pfizer’s CEO said a 4th shot might be needed after the more studies involving the Omicron variant.

It appears the Omicron variant may undermine the protective antibodies generated by the vaccine. The booster shots help, but just the normal two vaccinations of Pfizer vaccine become less effective against the Omicron variant. Still, it’s believed two shots will keep people from getting severely sick.

A study out of Japan showed the Omicron variant may be four times more transmissible than the very contagious Delta variant. This could mean Alabama could be hit hard by the Omicron variant even more so than the Delta variant ,but the Delta Variant is still the biggest threat to Alabama and the state right now.

“We are giving this virus too many opportunities. I’ve said that before. We are giving it more and more opportunities to infect people and really to spread this to more people and running the risk of people having to be hospitalized and running the potential severe outcomes. The risk of people dying. We have lost over 16,000 Alabamians,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.

More research is needed on both findings. People in Alabama are encouraged to get vaccinated, including the booster shots. Dr. Landers also advised wear masks and social distance if you are going to be out in public or in large crowds.

