41-year-old Bessemer man killed in shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 41-year-old man died from a reported domestic assault shooting early Thursday morning.

The coroner said Leremus Karzell Oden, of Bessemer, was shot during a reported domestic assault at a private residence.

It happened at 4:30 in the 500 block of 12th Street North.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Bessemer Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.