41-year-old Bessemer man killed in shooting
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 41-year-old man died from a reported domestic assault shooting early Thursday morning.
The coroner said Leremus Karzell Oden, of Bessemer, was shot during a reported domestic assault at a private residence.
It happened at 4:30 in the 500 block of 12th Street North.
The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Bessemer Police Department.
