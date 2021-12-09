LawCall
41-year-old Bessemer man killed in shooting

Bessemer Police. (Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County coroner confirmed a 41-year-old man died from a reported domestic assault shooting early Thursday morning.

The coroner said Leremus Karzell Oden, of Bessemer, was shot during a reported domestic assault at a private residence.

It happened at 4:30 in the 500 block of 12th Street North.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Bessemer Police Department.


