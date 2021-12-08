Anniston PD: Woman severely burned, man charged with attempted murder
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 5 around 8 a.m., Anniston Police responded to the 800 block of West 16th Street in reference to a person on fire.
Police say when they arrived, they found a female walking down the road who had sustained severe burns. She is identified as 36-year-old Leslie C. Hogeland of Gadsden.
Hogeland was transported to NEARMC, and later transferred to another facility, according to police.
Investigators determined that a crime did occur, and a suspect was located and arrested.
Authorities say 54-year-old Henry L. Wesley of Anniston was charged with attempted murder.
Police continue to investigate.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.