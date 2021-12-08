Anniston PD: Woman severely burned, man charged with attempted murder

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - On Dec. 5 around 8 a.m., Anniston Police responded to the 800 block of West 16th Street in reference to a person on fire.

Police say when they arrived, they found a female walking down the road who had sustained severe burns. She is identified as 36-year-old Leslie C. Hogeland of Gadsden.

Hogeland was transported to NEARMC, and later transferred to another facility, according to police.

Investigators determined that a crime did occur, and a suspect was located and arrested.

Authorities say 54-year-old Henry L. Wesley of Anniston was charged with attempted murder.

Police continue to investigate.

