Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Officer honors K9 officers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office built a monument to honor the dozens on K9 officers that have served in the department. WBRC visited the memorial Tuesday.

The monument was built at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility in northern Tuscaloosa County. It honors 43 past and current K9 officers in the department.

The K9 officers are trained to track people and catch the scent of drugs and or explosives.

Bricks engraved with the names of the dogs, their handlers, how long they served and what they were trained to do are also there.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy explained why it was important to honor them. “They have just done an outstanding job. We can’t say enough about what they have done and the sacrifices of their handlers working with them. I just thought that this was the least we could do to show them the appreciation and for people to see and remember their service that those canines have provided,” Abernathy said.

Sheriff Abernathy said he’s planning to open up the training facility to the public for a day when people can visit that memorial.

