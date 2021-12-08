LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Officer honors K9 officers

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office built a monument to honor the dozens on K9 officers that have served in the department. WBRC visited the memorial Tuesday.

The monument was built at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility in northern Tuscaloosa County. It honors 43 past and current K9 officers in the department.

The K9 officers are trained to track people and catch the scent of drugs and or explosives.

Bricks engraved with the names of the dogs, their handlers, how long they served and what they were trained to do are also there.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy explained why it was important to honor them. “They have just done an outstanding job. We can’t say enough about what they have done and the sacrifices of their handlers working with them. I just thought that this was the least we could do to show them the appreciation and for people to see and remember their service that those canines have provided,” Abernathy said.

Sheriff Abernathy said he’s planning to open up the training facility to the public for a day when people can visit that memorial.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.
Gardendale man says FedEx packages have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Birmingham Police say 10-year-old boy has been found safe
Father, child shot in Birmingham
Toddler, parent injured in overnight shooting
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

Shooting on Edwards Lake Road
64-year-old man shot multiple times during attempted carjacking
Shooting on Edwards Lake Road
Shooting on Edwards Lake Road
Police Lights
31-year-old Montevallo woman shot and killed
Honoring K9 officers in Tuscaloosa
Honoring K9 officers in Tuscaloosa