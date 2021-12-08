LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March, according to a report from WFIE.(Gray News, file)
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is charged with human trafficking after Kentucky State Police said he sold his daughter.

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March, according to a report from WFIE.

They said the girl was sold to another man in August 2020 and had been living with him. They say they believe that man is the father of the baby.

That man is charged with rape.

Both men are in the Ohio County Jail. The names of the men were not released by WFIE in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

Troopers said the victim and her baby are now in foster care. According to the Kentucky State Police, the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges and arrests.

Signs of human trafficking may appear as physical or mental abuse, according to the Kentucky State Police. Victims may not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions, be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own.

They may appear to be fearful or submissive, and not know what city or state they are in or where they are living.

Human trafficking victims may also work excessively long hours and can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More fallout from FedEx as customers are expressing frustration over delivery delays.
Gardendale man says FedEx packages have been stuck in Bessemer for nearly two weeks
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Birmingham Police say 10-year-old boy has been found safe
Father, child shot in Birmingham
Toddler, parent injured in overnight shooting
A woman flying from Syracuse, New York, to Atlanta startled fellow passengers aboard a Delta...
Woman reportedly breastfed pet cat on board Delta flight

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8,...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure package
How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates.
How to keep holiday packages safe from porch pirates
Pfizer makers say premilinary data shows third dose can neutralize omicron variant.
New data on vaccine protection against omicron
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
COVID cases spike even as US hits 200M vaccine milestone