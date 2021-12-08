Training never stops for Tuscaloosa Fire Department divers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It is by far one of the most dangerous jobs around, and thank goodness there are people who do this kind of work, and do it well with a great deal of compassion. Part of the Tuscaloosa Fire Department dive team held its weekly training Wednesday in the Black Warrior River.

The weekly training eased in with sliding the dive boat in the Black Warrior River.

“There are a lot of emotions involved,” said diver Derrick Riddle.

Riddle, a 17-year veteran, learned long ago this job is not for everyone. Most of what they do is recovery.

“Training, no matter how long you’ve been doing this ... one little mess can cause a lot of problems, and what you want to do is continue to train,” he said.

In all, there are some 30 divers connected with the Tuscaloosa Fire Department, and that includes reserves. With 30 pound air tanks on their backs, they have to keep their wits at all times, knowing the water is murky, and all that lies underneath can trip a potentially dangerous situation.

“There is a lot of things going on with family members there, something like that. Family members want to see action really fast, but the worse thing we can do is get in a hurry get ourselves hurt and become a victim as well,” Riddle said.

“You get to the bottom and you have zero visibility,” said battalion chief Doug McAdory.

All this pressure knowing family members of the missing are often on the banks watching them and hoping for the very best. In most cases the outcome is not good.

“And of course you have to be a good swimmer, you gotta be able to keep calm,” McAdory said.

The dive team covers a nine county area, and much like Wednesday, it is always on a call at a moment’s notice.

