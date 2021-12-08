Tarrant mayor says the city will lose its insurance next week

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - The mayor of Tarrant said the city is in danger of losing its insurance and said it’s all because of one councilman’s behavior at meetings.

Mayor Wayman Newton made the announcement at Monday’s city council meeting saying the city is going to lose its insurance next Monday.

Mayor Wayman Newton made the announcement after reading a resolution to censure Councilman Tommy Bryant.

“Council member Tommy Bryant has continued to foster a toxic work environment through demeaning, disrespectful, intimidating, harassing, bullying City of Tarrant citizens and employees despite repeated requests to stop this behavior,” Mayor Newton said.

Councilman Bryant said the mayor doesn’t have the right.

“The chair has no authority to impose a penalty to order the defending member from the hall. He did not have the authority to remove me from the hall. He has no authority to impose a penalty, which he’s trying to do,” Councilman Bryant said.

Mayor Newton continues calling the back and forth between himself and Bryant a soap opera.

He said the drama has painted the City of Tarrant in a negative light causing major consequences.

“The problem is Tommy has created an environment that is very, very dangerous for this city. As of December, the 13th, of this year, we will not have insurance. Our insurance company is dropping us. Why? Because they have seen the videos that Tommy says, and they don’t want anything to do with it,” Mayor Newton said.

Mayor Newton did not provide a letter or any other documentation as evidence to the announcement.

Fox 6 News reached out to Mayor Newton for comment.

He said the insurance company was dropping the city’s liability coverage, which would impact the city’s ratings and ability to secure loans.

Council members said the mayor’s announcement Monday was the first they’d heard of the city losing its insurance.

We also reached out to AMIC insurance, and they would not confirm or deny that it was dropping the city’s insurance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.