Pike County student charged with having gun on school bus

A student from Goshen Elementary School is accused of having a loaded gun on the school bus.
A student from Goshen Elementary School is accused of having a loaded gun on the school bus.(Gray Media)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office confirms a student was caught with a loaded gun on the school bus.

Lt. Troy Johnson said school officials were alerted that a sixth grader from Goshen Elementary may have had a gun on the bus taking the students home Tuesday afternoon. He said the school resource officer approached the student while still on the bus and found a loaded 9 mm handgun.

The 13-year-old was subsequently charged with carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the juvenile detention center.

Authorities say both elementary and high school students were on the bus.

Johnson said the investigation is still ongoing. He said they are not aware of the student brandishing the gun in school. He said no attention was brought to the firearm until the students were about to go home.

