One man’s quest to end gun violence in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man’s decision to answer the call to help end gun violence in Birmingham.

Donald Shepherd said he made some bad choices that led him down a path he wanted to prevent others from taking.

“One bad decision led me to becoming addicted to cocaine. My other decision led me to serving 15 years in prison,” Shepherd said.

Sheperd said while in prison, seeing young people choose the wrong life helped him make a vow to make a difference.

Upon release, Shepherd came up with STRAP.

“STRAP means, Stop Throwing Rocks At The Penitentiary,” Shepherd explained.

The organization STRAP is dedicated to teaching youth conflict resolution through outreach events.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told WBRC teaching conflict resolution skills would make a difference after a rash of shootings claimed seven lives in three days.

Shepherd started the organization in 2012. He enlisted the help of several Jefferson County Judges and the Jefferson County Sheriff Department. The group meets young people where they are, he said, and most recently in schools.

“During the “Conflict resolution Initiative School Tour” the speakers that join me include Sheriff Mark Pettway, Honorable Judge Martha Reeves Cooks, Honorable Maria Fortune, and Honorable Judge Alaric May. We don’t just speak to the hundreds of students but “together” we teach them and provide them with a set of skills that could be used to resolve conflict without it resulting in violence,” Shepherd said.

“We give them the tools that they need that can help them that will make them think, walk away, ask someone else, tell someone else before reacting, we could reduce the violence that goes on in our city,” he said.

Shepherd’s last event of the year will be Dec. 10, 2021.

The “Motorcade of Hope” is a partnership with Jelks Funeral Home.

“This “hearse” lead motorcade will depart from Dante Jelks Funeral Home at 4904 1st Avenue North going to Bush Hills Steam Academy,” he said.

Shepherd said he visited 12 schools in 2021 and hoped to go to more in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.