Must-try cocktails this season at Miracle on 24th Street - Queen’s Park

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the holiday season! That means Queen’s Park turns into a Christmas masterpiece right in downtown Birmingham.

WBRC traveled to Magic City’s ‘Miracle on 24th Street’ to try Miracle’s must-try cocktails this year.

1. Christmapolitan:

  • This is a holiday spin on a Cosmopolitan. The Miracle favorite features spiced cranberry sauce and is topped with rosemary.

2. SanTaRex:

  • This cute cocktail features a little tequila and a whole lot of fun! The drink comes in a T-Rex glass complete with a Santa hat! Perfect for sippin’ then snappin’ some pics!

3. Yippie Ki Yay:

  • Surf’s up for this Santa cup! This cocktail is a take on the classic Mai Tai. But this delightful drink features Ube.

4. Snowball Old-Fashioned:

  • Go back to your childhood snowball fights with this old-fashioned. Hand-crafted snowballs sit in each drink with are dashed with orange essence to top it off!

Don’t wait! The Christmas magic lasts till December 30.

