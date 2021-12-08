MPS school bus crashes with driver, 2 students on board

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery Public School bus carrying two students has crashed.

According to Col. Jon Briggs with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in south Montgomery County on Highway 231 near Greenwood Road. A driver and two students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

A school bus carrying students has crashed in Montgomery County. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

All were able to get out of the bus and no injuries have been reported, Briggs said.

MPS Senior Communication Officer Jade Jones said the students are with their parents and the driver is safe.

The crash is located about five miles north of Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall.

